Tired of struggling for water
Mega-leak in Moeggesukkel settlement points to ineffective intervention, says DA
About 1.5-million litres of water are being lost every month from a burst pipe in the Moeggesukkel informal settlement in Bethelsdorp in parched Nelson Mandela Bay and, according to the residents, that is the way it has been for nearly a year, despite multiple attempts to alert the metro.
Because of the leak, the residents said, standpipes no longer functioned and they collected water directly from the muddy pool around the ruptured pipe, which is also used by wandering dogs and livestock...
Senior Reporter
