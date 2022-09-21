Nelson Mandela Bay police units and private security operatives arrested six suspects after the hijacking of a courier vehicle in West End, Bethelsdorp, on Monday morning.
During the operation one suspect was wounded and stolen goods worth R150,000 were recovered.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the hijacking allegedly took place at about 11am when the driver of the courier vehicle was making deliveries and stopped at a shop in Rensburg Street.
Upon returning to his vehicle two armed men approached him.
“The complainant was shoved into his vehicle and driven off to Missionvale where the goods were offloaded into another vehicle.
“The tracking device was activated and the police were immediately alerted,” Naidu said.
Members of the Nelson Mandela Bay District Truck-jacking Unit teamed up with Flying Squad members and followed information that led them to a house in Maqoma Street, New Brighton.
As officers surrounded the house one suspect, 32, ran from the premises with a firearm in his hand.
A chase ensued during which the suspect was shot in the abdomen.
The wounded suspect was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.
It was later established that his firearm was, in fact, a replica gas gun.
Another five suspects, aged between 22 and 38, were arrested inside the house where officers also found items believed to have been stolen from the courier vehicle, including clothing, cellphone accessories and laptops.
A 9mm pistol and 130 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.
Naidu said all six suspects were arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Additional charges of hijacking and kidnapping could also be added as the investigation progresses.
HeraldLIVE
Six suspects arrested after West End hijacking
News reporter
Image: 123RF/SCANRAIL
Nelson Mandela Bay police units and private security operatives arrested six suspects after the hijacking of a courier vehicle in West End, Bethelsdorp, on Monday morning.
During the operation one suspect was wounded and stolen goods worth R150,000 were recovered.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the hijacking allegedly took place at about 11am when the driver of the courier vehicle was making deliveries and stopped at a shop in Rensburg Street.
Upon returning to his vehicle two armed men approached him.
“The complainant was shoved into his vehicle and driven off to Missionvale where the goods were offloaded into another vehicle.
“The tracking device was activated and the police were immediately alerted,” Naidu said.
Members of the Nelson Mandela Bay District Truck-jacking Unit teamed up with Flying Squad members and followed information that led them to a house in Maqoma Street, New Brighton.
As officers surrounded the house one suspect, 32, ran from the premises with a firearm in his hand.
A chase ensued during which the suspect was shot in the abdomen.
The wounded suspect was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.
It was later established that his firearm was, in fact, a replica gas gun.
Another five suspects, aged between 22 and 38, were arrested inside the house where officers also found items believed to have been stolen from the courier vehicle, including clothing, cellphone accessories and laptops.
A 9mm pistol and 130 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.
Naidu said all six suspects were arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Additional charges of hijacking and kidnapping could also be added as the investigation progresses.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics