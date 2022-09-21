Sheer delight as pupils finally get transport to school
Screaming with joy with their hands raised in celebration, 160 Clarkson Primary pupils walked through the school’s gate for the first time in six months on Tuesday.
Many of the pupils were unable to sleep on Monday night, fearing they might not wake up on time for their long-awaited transport...
Politics Reporter
