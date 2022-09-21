POLL | Do you trust cabinet to resolve the power crisis?

The meeting has sparked a debate on whether government will be able to do enough to keep the lights on.
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet his cabinet on Wednesday to discuss the power crisis, with some questioning whether it will make a difference.
On Sunday Eskom announced it was ramping up power cuts to stage 6. Load-shedding has since been reduced to stage 5.
Ramaphosa cut short an overseas trip to return to the country to join efforts to resolve the catastrophe.
According to Business Day, the president’s office confirmed Eskom would top the agenda.
Two cabinet sources said the meeting would consider changes to the power utilities board.
Eskom chair Malegapuru Makgoba told the publication he had not yet been consulted on changes, additions or additional funding at Eskom.
“The board needs to be complemented, but how that is done is for the minister [public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan] to decide,” he said.
The EFF called for the Eskom board and its executives to be removed.
“The incompetence and arrogance of Eskom executives has plunged SA into perpetual and unwarranted darkness that is killing businesses and livelihoods. The collapse of Eskom and the failure to prove a dependable and consistent energy supply are meant to render the country’s electricity utility redundant and useless,” the party said.
