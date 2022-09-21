This scam comes after another which said child grant recipients could turn the R480 grant into R38,520.
It said Sassa has nine grants available for citizens, foreigners and refugees, and that with just one birth in the country, foreign mothers are able to make a fortune.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said this is not true.
“Only one person can apply for a grant for up to a maximum of six children. In other words, one person can apply to foster six children. If more than six children are fostered, the person needs to register a cluster foster care scheme with the department of social development.
“It’s also important to note that foster child grants are only paid out on valid court orders, which is a very lengthy process of a social worker assessing the child’s care situation and then taking the matter to court to get a foster care order,” said Oliphant.
TimesLIVE
No, Sassa is not hiring 160,000 workers at up to R207,681 each a year
Reporter
Image: SA government via Twitter
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has called “fake news” on a poster saying it is looking to hire 160,000 workers who could earn as much as R207,681 a year.
A poster circulating online says the agency has more than 100,000 vacancies and wants to hire people aged 16 to 35.
The advert says, among other things, the benefits of the programme include salaries ranging from R176,310 to R207,681 a year, or between R14,600 and R17,300 a month.
“Please note that the below advert is fake and does not come from Sassa. All Sassa vacancies are advertised in national newspapers or on the agency's website,” said the agency.
This scam comes after another which said child grant recipients could turn the R480 grant into R38,520.
It said Sassa has nine grants available for citizens, foreigners and refugees, and that with just one birth in the country, foreign mothers are able to make a fortune.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said this is not true.
“Only one person can apply for a grant for up to a maximum of six children. In other words, one person can apply to foster six children. If more than six children are fostered, the person needs to register a cluster foster care scheme with the department of social development.
“It’s also important to note that foster child grants are only paid out on valid court orders, which is a very lengthy process of a social worker assessing the child’s care situation and then taking the matter to court to get a foster care order,” said Oliphant.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics