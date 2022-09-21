×

Father angry after alleged corporal punishment at Kariega school

Girl, 10, says she was hit with plastic pipe for failing to cover book

21 September 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
The Eastern Cape education department will hold a disciplinary hearing into the conduct of a teacher at a Kariega school after he allegedly struck pupils with a plastic pipe for failing to cover their schoolbooks.

The alleged incident at Hombakazi Primary School last week has raised questions about the prevalence of corporal punishment at state schools...

