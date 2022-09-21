×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Durban cop allegedly kills boyfriend after finding condom receipt

By TImesLIVE - 21 September 2022
The police officer allegedly found a receipt for condoms in the victim's trousers.
The police officer allegedly found a receipt for condoms in the victim's trousers.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

A police officer from Durban Harbour police station is facing a murder charge after she allegedly shot dead her boyfriend.

According to the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid), the shooting took place in Woodlands on Sunday. 

"It is alleged that the officer had an argument with her partner after she found a receipt for condoms in his trousers. The confrontation led to the fatal shooting of the victim. A state pistol was used to commit the crime," Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said on Tuesday. 

The officer handed herself over to police after the incident. 

She was arrested and made a brief court appearance on Tuesday, when she was released on R3,000 bail.

"The Ipid investigation is continuing and the directorate will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is complete," said Suping.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read