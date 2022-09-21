Cradock residents in last-ditch bid to stop name change
Premium
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 21 September 2022
Cradock residents have until Monday to object to the recent renaming of the town to Nxuba.
They would have to convince minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa that the decision to change the town’s name was procedurally wrong and that the name Cradock should be restored. ..
Cradock residents in last-ditch bid to stop name change
Cradock residents have until Monday to object to the recent renaming of the town to Nxuba.
They would have to convince minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa that the decision to change the town’s name was procedurally wrong and that the name Cradock should be restored. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics