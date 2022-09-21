A 20-year-old caregiver who allegedly raped a three-year-old child in the North West has been remanded in custody after appearing at the Brits magistrate’s court.
North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the accused was arrested on Friday.
“It is alleged a concerned neighbour heard a child crying continually and went to investigate. A three-year-old child was found in the presence of the accused, who is the child’s caregiver,” she said.
Myburgh said the neighbour suspected the child had been raped.
“Police were immediately summoned and the child was taken for medical attention. The rape was confirmed,” she said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident and thanked the neighbour who acted when she heard the child crying. Kwena said it was disturbing a vulnerable child was allegedly violated by a person who was supposed to take care of her.
The suspect, who appeared in court on Monday, will appear before the same court again on October 5.
TimesLIVE
Caregiver accused of raping three-year-old remanded in custody
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch
A 20-year-old caregiver who allegedly raped a three-year-old child in the North West has been remanded in custody after appearing at the Brits magistrate’s court.
North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the accused was arrested on Friday.
“It is alleged a concerned neighbour heard a child crying continually and went to investigate. A three-year-old child was found in the presence of the accused, who is the child’s caregiver,” she said.
Myburgh said the neighbour suspected the child had been raped.
“Police were immediately summoned and the child was taken for medical attention. The rape was confirmed,” she said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident and thanked the neighbour who acted when she heard the child crying. Kwena said it was disturbing a vulnerable child was allegedly violated by a person who was supposed to take care of her.
The suspect, who appeared in court on Monday, will appear before the same court again on October 5.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics