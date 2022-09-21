KwaNobuhle police recovered a landscaping company’s vehicle and equipment within two hours of the owner being held at gunpoint and robbed on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the driver of the Mahindra bakkie had been at a residence in Ndlovu Street at about 2.20pm when two unidentified men approached and threatened him with a firearm.
“It is alleged they were cutting grass at the premises and the driver was sitting in the bakkie, making a phone call, when the suspects approached,” she said.
“They demanded the keys and his cellphone before driving off with the bakkie, trailer and lawn-mowing equipment that was still on the trailer.”
Swart said members of the Nelson Mandela Bay crime combating unit had received information that led them to a house in Kotane Street, less than two kilometres from where the robbery took place, at about 3.30pm.
The vehicle, the lawnmowers, a fuel pump and other electric equipment, worth about R300,000, were found abandoned.
No suspects were arrested and the investigation continues.
HeraldLIVE
Bakkie, lawn-mowing equipment recovered after KwaNobuhle hijacking
Image: SUPPLIED
KwaNobuhle police recovered a landscaping company’s vehicle and equipment within two hours of the owner being held at gunpoint and robbed on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the driver of the Mahindra bakkie had been at a residence in Ndlovu Street at about 2.20pm when two unidentified men approached and threatened him with a firearm.
“It is alleged they were cutting grass at the premises and the driver was sitting in the bakkie, making a phone call, when the suspects approached,” she said.
“They demanded the keys and his cellphone before driving off with the bakkie, trailer and lawn-mowing equipment that was still on the trailer.”
Swart said members of the Nelson Mandela Bay crime combating unit had received information that led them to a house in Kotane Street, less than two kilometres from where the robbery took place, at about 3.30pm.
The vehicle, the lawnmowers, a fuel pump and other electric equipment, worth about R300,000, were found abandoned.
No suspects were arrested and the investigation continues.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics