Lower temperatures accompanied the mountain snowfalls.
The SA Weather Service had forecast persistent rain for the eastern part of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga this week.
The service said on Sunday a well-developed upper-air trough, associated with cold weather and instability, was sighted over the southwestern parts of Southern Africa and set to form a cut-off low over the southern and central interior.
“While much of the interior of the African subcontinent is currently rather dry, this system is expected to introduce a welcome rainy spell to some of the eastern provinces from today onwards, through to the middle of this coming week.”
Snow in September closes Eastern Cape road as temperatures drop
Image: Eastern Cape department of transport
The R58 route between Elliot and Barkly East has been closed after snowfall over the pass, TrafficSA reported on Tuesday morning.
The Eastern Cape transport department said emergency services are monitoring the situation.
Social media users are sharing images of the snow that fell overnight at the Mountain Shadows Hotel near Elliot in the southern Drakensberg.
Lower temperatures accompanied the mountain snowfalls.
The SA Weather Service had forecast persistent rain for the eastern part of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga this week.
The service said on Sunday a well-developed upper-air trough, associated with cold weather and instability, was sighted over the southwestern parts of Southern Africa and set to form a cut-off low over the southern and central interior.
“While much of the interior of the African subcontinent is currently rather dry, this system is expected to introduce a welcome rainy spell to some of the eastern provinces from today onwards, through to the middle of this coming week.”
Image: SA Weather Service
The system was expected to shift progressively eastward, resulting in mostly clear, rain-free conditions by Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics