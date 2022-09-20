×

Nelson Mandela Bay doctor off to further studies at Oxford

By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 September 2022

Thrust into her internship during the pandemic and experiencing the inequalities faced by some of Gqeberha’s most destitute residents has motivated Dr Mary Gouws to return and impart her international experience for the betterment of patients.

The 25-year-old will soon be receiving medical training in international best practice after being given the opportunity to further her studies at Oxford University following her selection as the St Andrew’s College Rhodes Scholar-elect for 2023...

