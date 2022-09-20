A police chase from Jeffreys Bay to Gqeberha ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle into a pavement in Kabega Park on Monday.
The driver then allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police.
A total of 2,372 units of perlemoen packed in black bags were apparently discovered inside the vehicle, with an estimated street value of R250,000.
The 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of perlemoen.
Members of the Thornhill police had received a tip-off about a suspicious Renault KWID at about 11am on Monday.
“They spotted the vehicle on the R102 towards Jeffreys Bay about 20 minutes later,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.
“When they turned their vehicle around, the driver of the KWID increased speed, resulting in a chase that ensued along the R102, N2 and Old Cape Road.
“The chase ended in Kabega Park in Brabant Road where the driver of the KWID lost control of the vehicle due to very wet conditions, and embanked on the pavement.”
Beetge said the driver attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot, but the SA Police Service members arrested him.
“On searching the vehicle, large black bags containing 2,372 units of perlemoen were discovered and confiscated.
“The estimated street value is approximately R250,000,” Beetge said.
The man is expected to appear in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Driver arrested after high-speed chase
Image: SUPPLIED
A police chase from Jeffreys Bay to Gqeberha ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle into a pavement in Kabega Park on Monday.
The driver then allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police.
A total of 2,372 units of perlemoen packed in black bags were apparently discovered inside the vehicle, with an estimated street value of R250,000.
The 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of perlemoen.
Members of the Thornhill police had received a tip-off about a suspicious Renault KWID at about 11am on Monday.
“They spotted the vehicle on the R102 towards Jeffreys Bay about 20 minutes later,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.
“When they turned their vehicle around, the driver of the KWID increased speed, resulting in a chase that ensued along the R102, N2 and Old Cape Road.
“The chase ended in Kabega Park in Brabant Road where the driver of the KWID lost control of the vehicle due to very wet conditions, and embanked on the pavement.”
Beetge said the driver attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot, but the SA Police Service members arrested him.
“On searching the vehicle, large black bags containing 2,372 units of perlemoen were discovered and confiscated.
“The estimated street value is approximately R250,000,” Beetge said.
The man is expected to appear in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics