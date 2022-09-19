Posthumous award for Timbavati game ranger 'killed in hit'

Slain game ranger Anton Mzimba was named game ranger of the year at the African Conservation Awards in Botswana at the weekend.
On July 26 he was assassinated outside his home by three gunmen alleged to be linked to poaching syndicates, paying the ultimate sacrifice for being a ranger and a leader on the front lines of the rhino poaching war.
Mzimba was the head of ranger services at Timbavati Private Nature Reserve in SA.
“Anton began his career at Timbavati Private Nature Reserve as a general worker in the mid-90s where he fixed roads, built gabions, maintained fences and completed the daily tasks required of a general labourer.
"He always strived to be a ranger and over the next 25 years, Anton rose through the ranks, progressing from ranger to corporal, sergeant and finally, becoming head of ranger services,” said Love Africa Marketing.
“Besides the numerous accolades and press, Anton’s greatest gift was his ability to lead and inspire the people from the local communities that border Kruger National Park.
"Anton led by example, working to change the stigma that conservation was a wealthy minority's privilege, and instead a birthright to all of humanity, from all backgrounds, races and cultures. He believed in developing his team and wanted both local men and women to have the opportunity to climb the ranks into leadership roles.”
The awards are an annual celebration to honour the courageous men and women committed to protecting Africa’s natural spaces.
The winners were selected by evaluation of the work done in a 12-month period starting from July 2021.
