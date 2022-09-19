×

News

Paradise Beach mom set to apply for bail next week

By Devon Koen - 19 September 2022

A 39-year-old Jeffreys Bay mother who was arrested last week for failing to report the alleged rape of her daughter will remain in custody until next week, when she is expected to bring a formal bail application.

The woman is charged with defeating the ends of justice and being an accessory after the fact for failing to report the alleged rape...

