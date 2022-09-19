Paradise Beach mom set to apply for bail next week
By Devon Koen - 19 September 2022
A 39-year-old Jeffreys Bay mother who was arrested last week for failing to report the alleged rape of her daughter will remain in custody until next week, when she is expected to bring a formal bail application.
The woman is charged with defeating the ends of justice and being an accessory after the fact for failing to report the alleged rape...
Paradise Beach mom set to apply for bail next week
A 39-year-old Jeffreys Bay mother who was arrested last week for failing to report the alleged rape of her daughter will remain in custody until next week, when she is expected to bring a formal bail application.
The woman is charged with defeating the ends of justice and being an accessory after the fact for failing to report the alleged rape...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics