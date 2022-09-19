Nelson Mandela Bay’s hidden water cache
System to capture rain runoff should be put in place, says expert
If Nelson Mandela Bay introduced a comprehensive system to capture all its hard-surface rainfall runoff the city would not have a water crisis.
That is the view of water expert Gerhard Cronje, who attended a high-level Bay water resilience workshop at Wells Estate in August at the invitation of Amatole Water, which is co-ordinating the metro’s water supply crisis response...
