×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay’s hidden water cache

System to capture rain runoff should be put in place, says expert

19 September 2022
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

If Nelson Mandela Bay introduced a comprehensive system to capture all its hard-surface rainfall runoff the city would not have a water crisis.

That is the view of water expert Gerhard Cronje, who attended a high-level Bay water resilience workshop at Wells Estate in August at the invitation of Amatole Water, which is co-ordinating the metro’s water supply crisis response...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Jock The Coffee Legend
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read