Nelson Mandela Bay volunteers make huge contribution on International Coastal Cleanup Day

19 September 2022
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay residents did the city proud on Saturday by collecting a mammoth 1,189 bags of rubbish in celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Joint co-ordinator Gary Koekemoer said residents had deployed themselves across a dozen beaches and adjacent open spaces...

