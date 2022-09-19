Nelson Mandela Bay volunteers make huge contribution on International Coastal Cleanup Day
Nelson Mandela Bay residents did the city proud on Saturday by collecting a mammoth 1,189 bags of rubbish in celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Joint co-ordinator Gary Koekemoer said residents had deployed themselves across a dozen beaches and adjacent open spaces...
Nelson Mandela Bay volunteers make huge contribution on International Coastal Cleanup Day
Senior Reporter
Nelson Mandela Bay residents did the city proud on Saturday by collecting a mammoth 1,189 bags of rubbish in celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Joint co-ordinator Gary Koekemoer said residents had deployed themselves across a dozen beaches and adjacent open spaces...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics