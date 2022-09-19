Nelson Mandela Bay residents remember day they met the queen
By Herald Reporter - 19 September 2022
As the world gears up for Queen Elizabeth’s royal burial on Monday, in Nelson Mandela Bay some residents were honoured to have met her in some rather quirky ways.
From snapping her photograph, to a most excellent order of the British empire award, and even having to organise a new ride when her Rolls-Royce failed to start near Vista University, these are their stories:..
