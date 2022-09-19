“Overnight a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal were returned, but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. This means we will be able to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight,” Eskom said on Monday afternoon.
The power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Sunday morning after the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations.
Eskom said planned outages were at 5,411MW and breakdowns at 16,326MW.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 5 at midnight on Monday after the return of some generation units.
Listen:
