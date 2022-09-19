×

News

LISTEN | Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight

By TimesLIVE - 19 September 2022
The return of a number of generation units will enable Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 from midnight on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 5 at midnight on Monday after the return of some generation units.

Listen:

“Overnight a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal were returned, but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. This means we will be able to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight,” Eskom said on Monday afternoon.

The power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Sunday morning after the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations.

Eskom said planned outages were at 5,411MW and breakdowns at 16,326MW.

TimesLIVE

