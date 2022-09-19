KwaNobuhle community still searching for answers for senseless ‘R2’ killing

Angola community members in KwaNobuhle are not wavering in their support for a grieving family while the two men allegedly responsible for a senseless killing in the area in August continue to roam the streets.
Abulele Mdana, 26, died after being stabbed in the neck during a tavern brawl at Mandy’s Lounge in Phato Street on August 28.
He was buried on September 3, with the community unrelenting in its efforts to get answers from authorities on why the suspects were set free.
Community leader Thembisile Nogampula said they would continue to offer comfort to the family after assisting them to raise the money for Mdana’s burial.
“We hadn’t met with the family since the funeral and felt it was now necessary to be in the same boat with them,” Nogampula said on Thursday.
He said a meeting involving the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) at a community hall in KwaNobuhle on September 2 had not materialised.
The community was still at a loss over the suspects’ release from custody.
On August 30, the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court struck the matter off the roll, citing insufficient evidence.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said investigations were continuing.
She said the docket would be taken back to court for a decision from the prosecutor once the investigations had advanced.
“At this stage, investigations are still being conducted,” Swart said.
A witness to the incident at the tavern agreed to provide a statement but feared for her safety.
Nogampula said he was attempting to get her to speak to the police.
“The only solution is to convince the witness to prepare her statement [but she does] not trust the system to guarantee her safety,” Nogampula said.
“For safety reasons, I have [assured her] anonymity.
“She agreed [to come forward] the last time we spoke, and now I need to follow it up.”
Swart said witnesses should go to the KwaNobuhle station commander, Colonel Patric Goeda, for the police to obtain a statement.
“If a witness doesn’t want to come forward to give a statement, it becomes difficult for us to proceed with the case.
“Witnesses fearing for their safety need to take it up with the station commander,” she said.
KwaNobuhle community still searching for answers for senseless ‘R2’ killing
Reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
