News

While you were sleeping: Eskom implements Stage 6 load-shedding

By Herald Reporter - 18 September 2022
Eskom implemented Stage 6 load-shedding
Eskom implemented Stage 6 load-shedding in the early hours of Sunday after the power utility announced on Saturday there was a possibility of even higher stages being implemented at short notice.

In a short statement at about 4.40am, officials said they had to implement load-shedding at 4.16am after the tripping of a generation each at Kusile and Kriel power stations.

On Saturday morning, load-shedding moved to Stage 5.

Eskom is expected to update the public at a media briefing at 10am.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:

HeraldLIVE

