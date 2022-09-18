While you were sleeping: Eskom implements Stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom implemented Stage 6 load-shedding in the early hours of Sunday after the power utility announced on Saturday there was a possibility of even higher stages being implemented at short notice.
In a short statement at about 4.40am, officials said they had to implement load-shedding at 4.16am after the tripping of a generation each at Kusile and Kriel power stations.
On Saturday morning, load-shedding moved to Stage 5.
Eskom is expected to update the public at a media briefing at 10am.
Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:
