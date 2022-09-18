×

WATCH LIVE | Eskom executive briefs media on rolling blackouts and SA's ongoing energy crisis

By TimesLIVE - 18 September 2022

The executive of beleaguered power utility Eskom will on Sunday brief the media on SA's energy crisis and the rolling blackouts.

Eskom has been escalating rolling blackout stages since the beginning of the week, implementing stage 6 load-shedding on Sunday.

The parastatal implemented stage 5 load-shedding on Saturday, saying there were more breakdowns in generation capacity.

TimesLIVE

