Warning of heavy rain, cold spell for Eastern Cape, KZN and Mpumalanga

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) is warning residents of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga to prepare for persistent, heavy rain and cold weather in the coming days.
“A cloudy, cold spell of persistent rainfall is anticipated for some of the eastern provinces in the days ahead, driven by a developing upper-air cut-off low system. In particular, the eastern part of Eastern Cape is expected to experience a significant chance of heavy rain and flooding today [Sunday] and tomorrow, where impact-based warnings are already in effect. KwaZulu-Natal as well as Mpumalanga are also included in the outlook for persistent rain,” forecasters said on Sunday.
Saws was confident that the weather system would deepen and intensify in the coming days, forming a cut-off low over the southern and central interior.
“While much of the interior of the African subcontinent is rather dry, this system is expected to introduce a welcome rainy spell to some of the eastern provinces from today onwards, through to the middle of this coming week. However, this system is expected to shift progressively eastward, resulting in mostly clear, rain-free conditions by Thursday.”
Level 5 warnings had already been issued for disruptive rainfall, leading to localised or widespread flooding in the Eastern Cape.
“Within the level 5 warning area, 100mm or more of rainfall may occur within a 24-hour period. For Monday, please note that the heavy rain warning is escalated from level 5 to level 6, while a broad level 2 warning persists, spreading into KwaZulu-Natal.”
The spell of overcast, cold and windy weather is expected to persist over much of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga from Monday to Wednesday.
“Rainfall during this period is expected to be mostly of a patchy nature, but generally less intense than the rainfall anticipated today and tomorrow over Eastern Cape. The residents of KwaZulu-Natal as well as Mpumalanga should therefore prepare for a three-day episode of rainfall, which may be heavy at places,” forecasters said.
Sustained rainfall over a large area would lead to the ground becoming saturated, resulting in overland runoff into river and stream systems, heightening the risk of localised flooding.
“Under such circumstances, informal dwelling structures, especially those built of mud bricks will be particularly prone to sudden collapse. The public would also be well-advised to keep jackets and blankets close at hand, as the weather will remain very chilly over the above-mentioned provinces.”
Light snowfalls were expected on Sunday over some of the higher peaks of Western Cape, spreading eastward to include the higher peaks of Eastern Cape overnight.
“As the upper-air cut-off low intensifies, snowfall [as much as 20-30cm depth] of a more significant and disruptive nature should be anticipated over the eastern peaks of the Lesotho Drakensberg mountains, as well as higher peaks of the Eastern Cape, in the Barkly East and Tiffindell areas on Monday night. A yellow level 5 warning is suggested for the disruptive snowfalls.”
