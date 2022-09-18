×

News

Ramaphosa hopes probe into Pongola crash will help ensure better safety of children in future

18 September 2022
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
The crash scene on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelentaba.
Image: TrafficSA via Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes the investigation into a horrific crash in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults will help SA take better care of its children in the future.

Speaking on Sunday, the president said the country could not afford to lose such precious lives under any conditions.

“This is yet another sad moment for our country, following the substantial loss of young lives in an Eastern Cape tavern recently.

“I hope the investigation into the Pongola incident will shed light on the cause of this tragedy and help us take better care of our children in the future,” he said.

The schoolchildren were being transported in a bakkie when it collided with a truck in Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The truck driver was arrested on Saturday.

