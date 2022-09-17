×

WATCH LIVE | Annual AmaZulu maidens reed dance underway

By TimesLIVE - 17 September 2022

The amaZulu royal family is expected to host the annual Zulu maidens reed dance at the Enyokeni palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s brother, Prince Simakade, who is engaged in a legal succession battle for the Zulu throne, cancelled a briefing on threats to disrupt the reed dance ceremony.

Some supporters of the Zulu royal family say Prince Simakade is their preferred king and should preside over the event at the Enyokeni palace

