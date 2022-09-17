×

News

Mkhwebane's suspension is 'the employment equivalent of arrest,' Mpofu tells high court

But president and DA's lawyers say precautionary suspension is not “irreparable harm”

17 September 2022
Franny Rabkin
journalist

The “predicament” of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was that “she is sitting for three months and a week now ... in circumstances where all she has ever done is do her work,” said her counsel Dali Mpofu SC in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

“The thing that put her in that position was that she was discharging her duties, investigating without fear, favour or prejudice. That’s all,” he said...

