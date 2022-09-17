Mkhwebane's suspension is 'the employment equivalent of arrest,' Mpofu tells high court
But president and DA's lawyers say precautionary suspension is not “irreparable harm”
The “predicament” of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was that “she is sitting for three months and a week now ... in circumstances where all she has ever done is do her work,” said her counsel Dali Mpofu SC in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
“The thing that put her in that position was that she was discharging her duties, investigating without fear, favour or prejudice. That’s all,” he said...
