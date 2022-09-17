Girl, 8, survives after her EC councillor father and brother killed by gunmen
By Lulamile Feni - 17 September 2022
An Eastern Cape municipal councillor and his Grade 12 son were killed by a pair of gunmen who shot them at their family home in front of the councillor's eight-year-old daughter, who survived the horrific attack.
Fundisile Ranai, 49, an Ingquza Hill Ward 15 councillor and OR Tambo district municipality water and sanitation portfolio committee member and his 18-year-old son Siyolise were shot dead at the Slovo Park home in Lusikisiki at about 9.30pm on Friday night...
