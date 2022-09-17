Load-shedding will move to Stage 5 from 10am on Saturday until 5am on Monday, with the possibility of even higher stages being implemented at short notice.
Eskom said this was due to the breakdown of five generating units overnight.
“A unit each at Kusile, Arnot and Camden as well as two units at Duvha Power Station tripped,” the utility said in a statement at about 9.20am on Saturday.
“While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to escalate the load-shedding to stop the use of emergency generation reserves and begin the replenishment thereof ahead of the week.
“The emergency generation reserves have been depleted by extensive utilisation to limit the amount of load-shedding over the past two weeks.”
Eskom officials are expected to provide an outlook for load-shedding for the rest of the week on Sunday.
Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:
Eskom to implement Stage 5 load-shedding on Saturday morning
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter
