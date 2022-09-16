Interviews of candidates for the SABC board continue in parliament on Friday.
On Friday TimesLIVE reported that axed SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni told parliament she was "frogmarched" out of the broadcaster’s buildings after her contract was terminated earlier this year.
Magopeni appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on communications on Thursday night for her interview for a spot on the broadcaster’s new board.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | SABC board interviews continue
Interviews of candidates for the SABC board continue in parliament on Friday.
On Friday TimesLIVE reported that axed SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni told parliament she was "frogmarched" out of the broadcaster’s buildings after her contract was terminated earlier this year.
Magopeni appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on communications on Thursday night for her interview for a spot on the broadcaster’s new board.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics