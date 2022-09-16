×

News

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane's bid to return to work back in court

By TImesLIVE - 16 September 2022

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

This time she wants the court to immediately enforce its order that set aside her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last week the court overturned her suspension by Ramaphosa, but the presidency and the DA are challenging that decision. 

TimesLIVE

