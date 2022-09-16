×

News

Troon lays into councillors at committee meeting

Safety and security body finally sits but political head recuses himself amid recriminations

By Andisa Bonani - 16 September 2022

For the first time in 2022, Nelson Mandela Bay’s safety and security portfolio committee sat only for the department’s political head, Lawrence Troon, to recuse himself as he believes some councillors do not want to work with him.

The meeting started almost an hour late and sparks flew when Troon suggested he step down as several councillors failed to pitch, which he blamed himself for...

