Self-confessed child killer gets 25 years
Damon describes in guilty plea how she strangled boyfriend’s young daughter with shoelace in revenge for being forced to have abortion
By Devon Koen - 16 September 2022
While she once dreamt of having a child with the man she adored, her intent turned to menacing resentment and resulted in the murder of a nine-year-old after allegedly being forced to have an abortion .
And on Thursday, Lesley-Ann Damon, 25, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to the March 28 premeditated murder of Quinisha Sebrandt, 9, whom she strangled with her own shoelace at Maitland Beach...
