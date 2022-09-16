Prince Simakade kaZwelithini takes claim to the throne to the high court

The 52-year-old asked the court to apply these principles to determine whether the recognition of his younger brother, King Misuzulu, the first-born son of the Great Wife, as heir to the throne is in line with Zulu customary law.
Prince Simakade kaZwelithini says his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, set him up to be the next king by affiliating him with the Great Wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, through custom that rendered him her son.
He says throughout his life he has been regarded by the royal family as the rightful heir to the throne.
In a Gauteng High Court application to review and overrule three decisions that led to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's ascendance, King Zwelithini's first-born son wants the court to set aside:
In his founding affidavit, the prince contends the Great Wife acknowledged him as her first-born, despite him not being her biological child.
“One of the Zulu customs that has relevance in this application and which relates to the identification of an heir under customary law is the custom of ukufakwa esiswini.
"[This custom] is an important instrument through which the head of the family (in this instance Isilo) arranges his family,” he said.
The direct translation of ukufakwa esiswini is “placement of the baby in the womb or stomach”.
The prince says this means the woman in whose womb or stomach the child is placed technically and customarily becomes that child's mother. He adds that it does not matter whether the biological mother is alive or deceased, in the same homestead or married to the family.
The custom was performed for the prince and he was “placed in the womb” of Queen Mantfombi at age 11.
Queen Mantfombi was King Misuzulu’s biological mother.
The prince cited the case of King Cetshwayo, who succeeded his father, King Mpande, even though he was born out of wedlock. Prince Simakade said the same ritual was performed for King Cetshwayo.
The founding affidavit explains that the ceremony is officiated by slaughtering to welcome the child, who becomes a member of the family and the offspring of the mother in whose womb the child is placed.
“Pursuant to ukufakwa esiswini, for all intents and purposes under customary law, the child belongs to the house with which he or she has been affiliated and takes his or her rightful place in order of age with any other children of that house.
“These children would have the same status, rights and obligations enjoyed by and imposed upon the biological children of the wife with whose house they have been affiliated,” reads the affidavit.
Prince Simakade, born out of wedlock, was affiliated with the house of the late queen, from where the heir to the throne should customarily come. He says this accords him the same rights and obligations as the oldest biological son of the Great Wife.
