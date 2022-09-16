Metro to revive failed IPTS bus shelter project
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 16 September 2022
Almost two years since the Halifax Group downed tools in the multimillion-rand Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) bus shelter project, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to revive the ransacked project.
Halifax vacated sites in February 2021 where it was tasked to build eight shelters to accommodate stops along the IPTS route...
Metro to revive failed IPTS bus shelter project
Almost two years since the Halifax Group downed tools in the multimillion-rand Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) bus shelter project, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to revive the ransacked project.
Halifax vacated sites in February 2021 where it was tasked to build eight shelters to accommodate stops along the IPTS route...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics