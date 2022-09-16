Mantashe, Kubayi slam 'angry' Rob Hersov for insulting the government

Ministers Gwede Mantashe and Mmamoloko Kubayi have lambasted businessman Rob Hersov for consistently “insulting” President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers.
This comes after Hersov, in his latest vitriol against Ramaphosa, called the president “a useless and spineless failure who is a disgrace and absolute embarrassment to this country” and thus must resign.
Mantashe said Hersov was throwing tantrums because he wanted to buy Airports Company SA (Acsa) which the ANC national chairperson believes he should not get because it is among the few efficient and functional state entities remaining.
Kubayi said Hersov was not special and should not believe he will get what he wants for insulting Ramaphosa and his government.
Both ministers said they had contacted Hersov and gave him “a piece of their minds”.
Mantashe said he told Hersov that he had worked for Anglovaal for seven years of his three decades in mining, and the company was partly owned by the Hersov family but never sought to empower him and many of those who worked for them.
“I will meet him because I think his statement is mischievous because right now he is driving to be given a stake in Acsa. In my own view, Acsa is one of the most efficient entities of state. It must not be given to him. If him not getting Acsa means [we are] useless ministers, then so be it,” Mantashe said.
Kubayi said she told Hersov to “behave like other big business people” by using formal channels to share his contribution and ideas instead of expecting special treatment.
“Standing on the other side and insulting cabinet and insulting this country is not helpful. Actually, he is talking down the country. You cannot damage the brand SA and think it is going to give you value,” said Kubayi.
“You cannot bully us into agreeing to things that are not correct. We have laws in this country, we have processes. They must be followed, no-one is going to be favoured whether they insult us as government or as ministers.
“Maybe one day he will find time to inform us what informs his anger because we believe it is misdirected anger.”
