Man appears in court charged with mother’s murder

By Kathryn Kimberley - 16 September 2022

A Nelson Mandela Bay man charged with the murder of his mother who died after a fire at their Central flat earlier this week appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday morning.

The case against Maurice Butlion, 33, was postponed to October 20. He remains in custody...

