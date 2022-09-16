LISTEN | Stage 4 load-shedding extended to Sunday as breakdowns hamper supply

This is due to breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours.
"While some generation units are anticipated to return to service during next week, it is necessary to extend the load-shedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted by extensive utilisation to limit the amount of load-shedding over the past two weeks," Eskom said.
"The teams are working around the clock to return units to service."
An outlook of load-shedding stages for the week ahead will be provided on Sunday.
