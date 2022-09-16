Human rights commission welcomes relief efforts for Jagersfontein
Mining communities have been raising environmental concerns about mining in their areas for a long time, the SA Human Rights Commission said on Thursday.
The commission made this remark on Thursday after the mine dam collapse on Sunday, which caused flooding in the Charlesville and Itumeleng residential areas of Jagersfontein. The collapse caused large volumes of slime to engulf and destroy homes and properties of more than 300 residents. At least one person died.
The commission visited the areas on Monday and Tuesday.
On Thursday, the commission welcomed the urgency of the relief efforts announced by the government, the mining company and other entities to reduce the effect of the disaster on the communities.
Earlier this week, the commission appeared before the parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy, where it raised concerns around mining, its related impact on human rights and the need for greater parliamentary oversight in the extractive industries.
The commission said while it continues to monitor the implementation of the relief efforts, it welcomes the reported commitment to a full investigation by the government to establish the cause of the collapse.
The investigation is expected to identify and recommend preventative, corrective and accountability measures to address the disaster.
The commission said it remained concerned about the continued damage to the environment and to communities associated with the extractive industry.
It said the concerns were to some extent ventilated in its 2018 report into the Underlying Socio-Economic Challenges on Mining-Affected Communities, after extensive national hearings conducted during 2016.
The commission said it intends to engage the mining company, the community and the government to find short-term and long-term solutions to support efforts to protect human rights.
TimesLIVE