Human rights commission welcomes relief efforts for Jagersfontein

The commission visited the areas on Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, the commission welcomed the urgency of the relief efforts announced by the government, the mining company and other entities to reduce the effect of the disaster on the communities.

Earlier this week, the commission appeared before the parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy, where it raised concerns around mining, its related impact on human rights and the need for greater parliamentary oversight in the extractive industries.

The commission said while it continues to monitor the implementation of the relief efforts, it welcomes the reported commitment to a full investigation by the government to establish the cause of the collapse.

The investigation is expected to identify and recommend preventative, corrective and accountability measures to address the disaster.