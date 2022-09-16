Human rights commission intervenes in Plettenberg Bay strife
By Herald Reporter - 16 September 2022
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has stepped in to try to quell the ongoing clashes between locals and foreigners living in Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay.
Foreign nationals on Thursday shifted the blame to South Africans, accusing them of trying to gain political prominence and of extorting shop owners....
