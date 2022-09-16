Government declares temporary fishing ban around penguin colonies
By Herald Reporter - 16 September 2022
The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has temporarily banned fishing around six key African penguin colonies to allow for a scientific committee to consider how to manage the species, which is facing extinction.
Department spokesperson Albi Modise said on Friday the ban was focused on commercial sardine and anchovy fishing because these were the prey fish of the penguin...
Government declares temporary fishing ban around penguin colonies
The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has temporarily banned fishing around six key African penguin colonies to allow for a scientific committee to consider how to manage the species, which is facing extinction.
Department spokesperson Albi Modise said on Friday the ban was focused on commercial sardine and anchovy fishing because these were the prey fish of the penguin...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics