News

Government declares temporary fishing ban around penguin colonies

By Herald Reporter - 16 September 2022

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has temporarily banned fishing around six key African penguin colonies to allow for a scientific committee to consider how to manage the species, which is facing extinction.

Department spokesperson Albi Modise said on Friday the ban was focused on commercial sardine and anchovy fishing because these were the prey fish of the penguin...

