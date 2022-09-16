‘Forgotten children’ miss six months’ schooling as officials dither in sorting out problem
By Yolanda Palezweni - 16 September 2022
The third term is drawing to a close, but for almost six months 160 pupils at a primary school in Clarkson have been sitting at home because of a scholar transport bungle.
Clarkson Primary pupils from grade 1 to grade 7 watch their peers climb into buses, bakkies and taxis every day, but for them, there will be no school. ..
