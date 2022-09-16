×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Five social workers robbed at gunpoint

By Yolanda Palezweni - 16 September 2022

Five social workers were robbed at gunpoint in Gqeberha on Thursday outside an old age home.

This comes after social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta raised concerns about attacks on social workers earlier this week and called on the police to act swiftly...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...

Most Read