Five social workers robbed at gunpoint
By Yolanda Palezweni - 16 September 2022
Five social workers were robbed at gunpoint in Gqeberha on Thursday outside an old age home.
This comes after social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta raised concerns about attacks on social workers earlier this week and called on the police to act swiftly...
Five social workers robbed at gunpoint
Five social workers were robbed at gunpoint in Gqeberha on Thursday outside an old age home.
This comes after social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta raised concerns about attacks on social workers earlier this week and called on the police to act swiftly...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics