JUST IN | Woman who strangled girl, 9, on beach gets 25 years in jail
Premium
By Devon Koen - 15 September 2022
Lesley-Ann Damon, who murdered her boyfriend’s nine-year-old daughter out of revenge, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
Damon, 25, pleaded guilty on Thursday in the Gqeberha high court, to killing Quinisha Sebrandt by strangling her with a shoelace at Maitland Beach on March 28...
JUST IN | Woman who strangled girl, 9, on beach gets 25 years in jail
Lesley-Ann Damon, who murdered her boyfriend’s nine-year-old daughter out of revenge, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
Damon, 25, pleaded guilty on Thursday in the Gqeberha high court, to killing Quinisha Sebrandt by strangling her with a shoelace at Maitland Beach on March 28...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics