As South Africans continue to battle perennial load-shedding, one social media comedian has found a light side to the constant blackouts.
The country has battled power cuts for several days, with load-shedding reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Monday and to stage 2 at 5am on Tuesday. However, by 9am on Tuesday, Eskom informed SA it was heading back to stage 4, and then extended it to the weekend.
While political parties have called for mass protests on the matter, and the president has promised interventions, many are just as gatvol as they were when load-shedding first started well over a decade ago.
Others are finding the lighter side of being in the dark, like Sed Pillay. The popular social media star this week shared a video of the five stages of load-shedding, comparing them to stages of grief. It's hilarious!
WATCH | 'The 5 stages of grief are just stages of load-shedding': This take on blackouts will have you in stitches
Fast food chain Nando’s introduced their “brighter sides” of load-shedding campaign in July, offering free sides with their meals, to a maximum of four, depending on the stage of load-shedding the country is in.
According to Nando’s, since the load-shedding extension, it has sold 18,236 meals, of which 52% were sold during stage 4.
The “Bright Sides” deal is exclusively available on the company's app and website.
It promoted the campaign with a hilarious advert poking fun at life under blackouts.
