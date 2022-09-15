WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to anger at stage 4 load-shedding

Ramaphosa said investors understand the challenges and are appreciative of the measures and steps the government is taking to repair Eskom.
Image: GCIS.
As Eskom's power cuts continue this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded for patience with the embattled power utility.
Speaking to media at the opening of the Sappi Saiccor Mill in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday, Ramaphosa asked the country to be patient.
According to the president, Eskom’s generation capacity issues were being dealt with but will take time before they are fully resolved.
SA is currently experiencing stage 4 load-shedding.
“Eskom continues to face considerable challenges and, as I said, we needed to get about 4,000 megawatts of power which are in the process of being obtained.
“So, until we get to that point, the challenges that Eskom is facing will keep hitting us and fortunately, they are not continuous. They keep recovering the units that fail from time-to-time,” he said.
Ramaphosa said investors understand the challenges and are appreciative of the measures and steps the government is taking to repair Eskom.
“The unfortunate part is that it affects livelihoods. It also affects our companies. What we can say is that the problems are being addressed within the strategy that I announced. That strategy is being implemented, it's unfolding and we will soon see progress.
“There is progress, lots of positive things are happening in our economy. I know it’s too much to ask for patience from our people, but at the same time all I can say is that the problems are being addressed and they will soon be addressed in a much more positive way.”
This week, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said load-shedding is set to continue during the summer as its maintenance programme is not yielding the required results.
He said, since last Monday, the utility had lost almost 24,000 megawatts from its 42 generating units.
Eskom plans to ramp up maintenance during the summer months, but the utility's maintenance is not yet yielding the required results.
“Many generating units return from planned maintenance only to suffer breakdowns again,” said Oberholzer.
“The standard and quality of work being done are not what it should be, owing to lack of skills, particularly artisan skills and skilled operators both in Eskom and some of our partner contractors.”
