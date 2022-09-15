Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata has applauded Bethelsdorp Crime prevention members for their excellent work in removing illegal firearms off the streets.
Since September 1,, 12 firearms have been confiscated, with arrests made in most of the cases.
The latest success was on Wednesday night, when four firearms were recovered and a suspect was arrested in Andries Street in Old Bethelsdorp.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the members had been conducting patrols in an unmarked police vehicle in gang hotspot areas at about 8.35pm.
They had been concentrating on gang activities when the suspect spotted their vehicle and made a quick detour into a yard.
“As the suspect was trying to open the security gate of the premises, the members approached him,” Naidu said.
“The suspect threw a bag on the floor. On searching the bag, four firearms were found inside, three with their serial numbers filed off.”
The 35-year-old suspect was arrested, and detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and possession of prohibited firearms.
He is expected to appear in court soon.
Ncata commended the team for their vigilance and intuition while performing duties in problematic areas within their station’s precinct.
“Having a thorough knowledge of your policing environment is an advantage when dealing with criminals.
“Staying a step ahead of criminals requires us to be strategic in our policing.
“The confiscation of these firearms will most definitely have an impact on serious crimes in the area,” Ncata said.
HeraldLIVE
Twelve firearms seized in Bethelsdorp since September 1
Image: SUPPLIED
