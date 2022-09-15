SPCA warns of pets being stolen for dogfighting

The SPCA in Kariega has warned of an increase in the number of dogs and cats being stolen nationwide, allegedly as bait for dogfighting.
“The prevalence of dogfighting is increasing at an alarming rate, and so too are the crimes associated with it,” the statement on the SPCA’s Facebook page reads.
While most of the cases had been reported in Gauteng and the Western Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay residents were also urged to be vigilant.
“It has come to our attention that dogs and cats are being stolen as bait animals, using a number of insidious means, including direct theft at gunpoint.
“Bait dogs and cats are used to train fighting dogs.
“Often their teeth and nails are filed or removed, their mouths duct-taped closed, and they will be further restrained when the fighting dog is instructed to attack.
“They are horrifically mauled, and if not killed outright, not given any treatment for their wounds, and are used until they die, or dumped to suffer slow and painful deaths.”
In the Western Cape, a six-month-old pit bull was stolen in Kuils River from a teenager playing in the road.
The perpetrators were allegedly armed with a knife and gun.
Another was confirmed in Bonteheuwel township in Cape Town, where the property was allegedly entered by three armed men.
As the neighbour arrived to investigate, he was held up while the dog was stolen.
The organisation said high-risk dogs included pit bulls, Staffordshire bull terriers, Boerboels, and German Shepherds.
In Gauteng, it recently emerged that fighters were allegedly paying children from impoverished backgrounds to steal bait animals for food hampers and money.
The “shopping list”, according to the animal society, included:
- Adult cat (R10 or 2kg samp and beans with cabbage and beef bones);
- Ten kittens (R30 or 2kg rice, 5kg maize meal and 2kg chicken pieces); and
- Small breed dog (R15), medium breed dog (R28), or large breed dog (R37).
“Homes are watched and boundary walls are marked with white chalk.
“Universal remotes and jammers are used to gain access and steal the animals.
“In the case of large breed dogs, a red dot sticker is placed on the gate, and the dogs are then stolen by adults.
“It would appear that the ‘free to good home’ source is not sufficient, and that blatant theft and violence is now being resorted to.
“Sadly, in SA, it is currently a battle being fought, but a war being lost.”
Members of the public were urged not to advertise unwanted pets on social media and that they should rather be taken to the SPCA or a legitimate animal shelter.
HeraldLIVE
SPCA warns of pets being stolen for dogfighting
Image: ARTMAN1/123RF
