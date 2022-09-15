×

News

Rehabilitated secretary bird released in Heatherbank

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 15 September 2022

It was starving and near death, but thanks to a call from a concerned Motherwell resident and swift intervention by a Gqeberha conservation organisation, a young secretary bird was saved — and on Wednesday released to stalk through the grasslands another day.

With Wildline founder Arnold Slabbert in the lead bakkie holding the bird on his lap, its long legs tightly pinned to avoid being kicked, the rescue team drove to an open stretch of land on Heatherbank Hill estate on the west side of Gqeberha...

