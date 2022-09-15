Paradise Beach mom arrested in connection with sexual assaults
Mother, 39, allegedly knew of abuse of daughter but failed to report it
Premium
By Devon Koen - 15 September 2022
Following the harsh words of a Humansdorp magistrate as she denied bail to a man and his stepson on Wednesday, both charged with a host of sexual-related crimes, an Eastern Cape mother has been arrested.
The 39-year-old mother of three faces charges of being an accessory after the fact and defeating the ends of justice after she allegedly failed to report the suspected sexual violation of her daughter by her husband and older son from another relationship...
Paradise Beach mom arrested in connection with sexual assaults
Mother, 39, allegedly knew of abuse of daughter but failed to report it
Following the harsh words of a Humansdorp magistrate as she denied bail to a man and his stepson on Wednesday, both charged with a host of sexual-related crimes, an Eastern Cape mother has been arrested.
The 39-year-old mother of three faces charges of being an accessory after the fact and defeating the ends of justice after she allegedly failed to report the suspected sexual violation of her daughter by her husband and older son from another relationship...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics