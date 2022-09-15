Nozi shuts it down as Hope, Nandi bow out of ‘Idols SA’

The competition on Idols SA season 18 got tougher on Sunday as contestants came kicking out of their shells during the show’s first elimination round.
As fans chose their top 10, it proved too little too late for Hope and Nandi at the weekend.
The duo’s elimination saw CeeJay, Kabelo, Lerato, Mpilwenhle, Noxolo, Nozi, Tesmin-Robyn, Thapelo, Ty Loner and Zee land safely in the top 10.
The remaining 10 provided stellar performances of some of the world’s greatest R&B hits.
Delivering the evening’s best performance, Nozi sang Jennifer Hudson’s Giving Myself and left the audience on their feet, including judge Somizi Mhlongo, who jumped on stage to give her a special “whoo-shem!” — an expression he reserves for flawless performances.
Co-judge Thembi Seete was moved to tears while an impressed JR Bogopa said: “We might as well shut down the show because Idols is done!”
Nozi, whose live performance on last Sunday’s show was unimpressive, returned to stage this week with a new blonde hairdo that matched her show-stopping performance.
Thapelo, who has already become one of this season’s favourites, also prompted positive reactions from the audience and judges alike after he performed Celine Dion’s All By Myself.
Another fan favourite whose performances have been consistently impressive, Mpilwenhle, got the show off to a strongly competitive start when she opened with Amanda Black’s Kahle and received unanimous praise from the judges.
“Clearly, South Africa did not make a mistake. You were born for that stage,” Bogopa said.
Also coming out of her slumber and surprising the judges and audience was Noxolo, who performed Jazmine Sullivan’s Masterpiece (Mona Lisa), earning a standing ovation from Bogopa and Mhlongo.
An impressed Seete said: “You are what we call the underdog. Most of us didn’t see this diva coming.”
Ty Loner also inspired a positive response with his performance of Lloyd Cele’s Thando.
Meanwhile, CeeJay, Kabelo, Lerato, Tesmin-Robyn and Zee received mixed reactions with judges encouraging them to do better and stop keeping things safe.
The show aired live from Pretoria’s Heartfelt Arena as season 18 welcomes a live audience for the first time in two years.
Show director Gavin Wratten said the lockdown enabled the show to hold virtual auditions, which helped them reach talent from outlying and smaller towns that live auditions would not have necessarily reached.
M-Net's director for local entertainment channels Shirley Adonis said it would be viable to keep online auditions even post Covid-19, but discussions on next season’s auditions would be finalised when the time came.
Idols SA season 18 airs on Mzansi Magic at 5pm on Sundays. The public can vote on the website at http://www.idolssa.tv/ and via the MyDstv app.
Nozi shuts it down as Hope, Nandi bow out of ‘Idols SA’
Image: Supplied
